Florida Panthers all-star makes way onto candy box

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Being on the front of a Wheaties box is a dream for many athletes.

For Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, he’s on a box, but it has nothing to do with Wheaties.

Trocheck, an all-star NHL athlete, has a sweet tooth and found himself landing a spot on Sweeties boxes, which is a candy brand.

“These are my favorite right here,” said Trocheck while eating the sweet treats with 7News’ Mike Dipasquale.

The “Trochex Mix,” which is the special mix made just for Trocheck, is manufactured and sold by IT’SUGAR.

The new mix appears to be a hit with his teammates, as well. ‘Those are good,” said a teammate.

In his fifth season with the Panthers, Trocheck has looked for more ways to help children at the cancer pediatric ward in his hometown of Pittsburgh Trocheck said a portion of the proceeds from Sweeties goes to charity.

“They approached me about it, said they wanted to do something,” said Trocheck. “Twenty percent of the proceeds go to charity.”

He added that the company told him to pick his favorite types of candy to add to the unique mix.

The five flavors are: Blue Raspberry Gummi Rings, Sour Power Quattro Doubles, Wild Cherry Gummi Bears and Beary Blue Razz Gummi Bears.

