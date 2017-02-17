Florida lawmaker files Marino license plate bill

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida may be offering drivers a Dan Marino specialty license plate, if a state representative has his way.

Florida Rep. Joseph Abruzzo of Boynton Beach filed a bill on Wednesday that, if approved, will create the new tag with an image of the legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer.

Proceeds would benefit the Dan Marino Foundation, which raises money for people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

