Florida International beats North Florida 78-54

MIAMI (AP) — Elmo Stephen scored 15 points as Florida International snapped a five-game losing streak, beating North Florida 78-54 on Wednesday night.

Stephen was 5 of 7 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers for the Golden Panthers (4-9). Donte McGill added 13 points with six rebounds, Eric Nottage had 11 points and six rebounds and Michael Kessens had 10 points and six rebounds. The team averaged 50 percent shooting from the field — compared to 36 percent for North Florida — and had a 44-26 rebounding edge over the Ospreys (4-11).

Stephen sank a 3-pointer midway through the second period, sparking a 9-2 surge that extended the Golden Panthers’ 43-26 halftime lead to 69-42 with 7:25 to play. North Florida got as close as 21 points, 74-53, on an Aaron Bodager jumper with 2:27 left and FIU cruised to the win from there.

Bodager led the Ospreys with 14 points.

