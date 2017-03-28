Florida coach, Auburn player clash after softball game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida softball coach Tim Walton was involved in an altercation with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan on Monday night after Walton gave Fagan a slight push during postgame handshakes.

Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan and Florida coach Tim Walton get into it afterwards. Fagan didn't have her hand up, Walton got her shoulder. pic.twitter.com/UJ1lH1b5Dc — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 28, 2017

The Tigers beat Florida 1-0, and when Fagan left Walton hanging for a handshake, the coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan turned and pushed Walton back, and the two exchanged words. A scrum broke out around them, and Fagan ended up being pulled away from Walton while screaming at the coach.

Fagan’s sisters, Kasey and Sami, both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the Gators in 2012. Kasey is a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.

Florida is the top-ranked team in the country, per the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. The Tigers rank sixth.

