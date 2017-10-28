HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Alex McGough threw a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Owens as Florida International jumped out early and held on to beat Marshall 41-30 on Saturday.

The Panthers (5-2, 3-1 Conference USA) are off to their best start in school history. It was also their second straight win against the Thundering Herd and their first at Marshall (6-2, 3-1).

McGough was 14-of-18 passing, and Owens finished with seven catches for 114 yards. They capped back-to-back scoring drives late in the second half.

Napoleon Maxwell ran for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Alex Gardner added another 71 yards rushing and a score. Brad Muhammad’s 12-yard interception return for a touchdown stretched the Panthers’ lead to 35-7 midway through the third quarter.

Chase Litton threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns, including two TD passes in the fourth quarter for Marshall.

