FIU cruises past UAB 68-56 in season finale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Kessens and Eric Lockett scored 14 points apiece and Florida International cruised past UAB 68-56 in a regular season finale for both teams on Saturday night.

Anthony Boswell added 11 points for the Golden Panthers (7-24, 3-15 C-USA). The win snaps a five-game slide.

FIU averaged 47 percent shooting from the floor compared to 32 percent for UAB. Each team made 25 attempts from 3-point range. FIU made eight of them (32 percent) while UAB made just four (16 percent).

The Golden Panthers went on top 20-9 midway through the first half and never trailed after that. They were up 38-32 at the break.

In the second half, UAB got as close as three points, 58-55, on a William Lee dunk with 2:22 to play but FIU took off again after that and cruised to the win.

Hakeem Baxter scored 14 points for the Blazers (16-15, 9-9).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.