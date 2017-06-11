HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are angling for new cheerleaders.

The final auditions for the 2017-2018 season took place on Sunday at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

The tryouts follow a previous audition held in Orlando back in May, the first time they left Miami.

So much fun during our Q&A session at finals!! pic.twitter.com/TxE3zsuInF — Miami Dolphins Cheer (@MDCheer) June 11, 2017

The Dolphins’ director of entertainment and brand impact said becoming a cheerleader for the team opens many doors. “It is a dream come true, because it’s much more than just cheering on the sidelines,” said Dorie Grogan. “It’s a sisterhood, the bond of these ladies, whenever they’re rehearsing. It’s also an opportunity to travel the world. It’s also an opportunity to give back to your community.”

More than 70 hopefuls joined veteran cheerleaders to compete for the 40 available slots.

