Female high school quarterback brings girl power to the gridiron

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school junior is showing some girl power on the gridiron.

Holly Neher is a back-up quarterback on the Hollywood Hills High School football team.

She will suit up for a game in Oakland Park, Thursday night, but will not start at quarterback for the Spartans.

If and when she does start, Neher will be the first female in Broward County, Miami-Dade County and possibly the whole state to do so.

“It’s fun, it’s amazing,” said Neher, “just the feeling of throwing the ball, releasing it into a wide receiver’s hands when they catch it.”

Neher, who is five feet, two inches tall, threw with ease and faked a handoff during practice.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always played out in the streets with the boys,” said Neher. “I always liked playing outside. So if you want to play with the boys, you gotta do what the boys do.”

Spartans head coach Brandon Graham said Neher has the “it factor” — she’s quick at moving plays and fits right in with the team.

“I’m just so fortunate to have a quarterback who has her mindset,” said Graham, “and I think that’s what sets her apart.”

The team has embraced Neher. They watch out for her and treat her like a little sister.

Neher is second-string quarterback behind senior Ramon James, who’s always eager to help.

“She’s family,” said James. “Anyone that needs help, I’d be glad to help them.”

Graham said Neher is a good listener.

She even got advice from Ryan Tannehill pre-injury.

“No matter if it’s a male game, female game, no matter what it is, if you love the sport, just come out and play it. It doesn’t matter,” said Neher. “Shape, size, color — just come out and play what you love.”

Neher will play on special teams for the Spartans, Thursday night. She said she can’t wait to be tackled.

