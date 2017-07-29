A star-studded soccer showdown drew thousands of fans to a South Florida stadium, Saturday night, and it was Barcelona who emerged victorious.

FC Barcelona took on Real Madrid at the El Clasico exhibition match, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Fans from as far away as Australia came to watch the powerhouse teams square off.

Recapping the first half through the camera. #ElClasicoMiami pic.twitter.com/FnVTdO1fk4 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) July 30, 2017

Cheering fans decked out in team jerseys cheered for 7News cameras.

Law enforcement stepping up security to protect players and fans at what was described as the biggest soccer match ever played in South Florida.

And it did not disappoint, At the halfway point, the match was tied 2-2.

It was Gerard Piqué who delivered the winning goal, delivering a 3-2 victory over their opponents.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.