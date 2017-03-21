Family of slain Hurricanes player pleads for help

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a slain University of Miami football player is pleading to the community for help.

On Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., the family of former Hurricane Bryan Pata asked the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for Pata’s 2006 murder.

The murder, according to police, took place on Nov. 7, 2006. Pata was shot and killed after football practice in the parking lot of his apartment complex, located at 9315 S.W. 77th Ave., in Kendall.

If you have any information on this murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

