Explosives in Dortmund attack used metal pins

Update (8:53 a.m.): AP — German prosecutors: 2 Islamic extremists are focus of Dortmund attack probe, 1 has been detained.

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors say the explosive devices used in the attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus contained metal pins, one of which buried its way into a headrest on the vehicle.

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, told reporters on Wednesday that “we can talk about luck that nothing worse happened.”

She says investigators are still working to determine how the devices were detonated on Tuesday night and what substance was used. Dortmund player Marc Bartra was injured in the explosions, and has had surgery on this arm and wrist.

The team bus was driving to a Champions League soccer match against Monaco when the blast occurred. The match was postponed until Wednesday evening.

