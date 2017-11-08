Excitement builds ahead of UM-Notre Dame game

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was plenty of cheering on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Wednesday night, days before a major matchup with a historic rival.

The Hurricanes will host Notre Dame on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The last time this rivalry game was played in South Florida was in 1989, when the Hurricanes prevailed over the Fighting Irish at the Orange Bowl.

Last year in South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame got the best of Miami, but this year the stakes are higher.

Fresh off their win last Saturday against Virginia Tech, the Hurricanes are without a single loss and are ranked in the top 10.

The momentum is building. Hurricanes football hasn’t been this relevant nationally in 15 years, and the sales back it up.

At All Canes near campus, Hurricanes gear is selling like hotcakes.

“Something we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” said All Canes General Manager Harry Rothwell. “I mean, I’ve been here 25 years, and this week will probably go down as one of the top three or four, excluding national championship type runs.”

ESPN’s iconic “College Gameday” will be in town, too. It will be the first time the show will visit South Florida on a Saturday to preview a Hurricanes game since 2001 — the year UM football last won a national title.

Former ‘Canes linebacker and fullback D.J. Williams was on that legendary 2001 team. Now, he’s delivering hits from a fashion standpoint.

After retiring from the NFL, Williams started Dyme Lyfe, a clothing company that sells Hurricanes-branded merchandise. He sells a replica of the popular turnover chain, which ‘Canes defensive players get when they force a turnover.

“We haven’t felt this type of excitement around Miami in a very, very long time,” said Williams.

People can start gathering at the lakeside patio area on campus as early as 5 a.m. on Saturday for “College Gameday.”

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

