Ex-Steelers star Harrison expected to sign with Patriots

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star James Harrison is hinting that he’s signed with the New England Patriots, although they aren’t confirming the deal.

The 39-year-old linebacker posted a photo of himself Tuesday with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England’s locker room on his Instagram account, joking he finally has a teammate “that’s older than me!”

The team had not announced any transactions Tuesday as of 5 p.m. ET.

Harrison visited the Patriots on Tuesday after clearing waviers and becoming a free agent following his release by Pittsburgh.

