ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ to make first-ever visit to UM’s Coral Gables campus

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” show that precedes Saturday NCAA football games will be at the University of Miami for the first time.

According to Hurricane Sports, UM announced that “College GameDay” will be spending Saturday on the Coral Gables campus.

Though the show has been to Miami seven times for Hurricanes games, this marks the first time the show has arrived onto UM’s campus since its inception in 1987. The live show will precede Saturday’s Top 25 match-up with the No. 7 Hurricanes hosting the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game marks Notre Dame’s first visit to South Florida to play UM since 1989.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be held on the patio near the University Center. However, the “Pit” area in front of the stage will be occupied on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 5 a.m.

According to the website, attendees will be able to park at the Merrick and Pavia Garages on campus. Both garages will open at 5 a.m.

ESPN has laid out “Pit” rules, which are:

Fans may arrive early to begin lining up for access to the pit at 5 a.m., with the Pit opening at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Fans entering the pit will be screened and wanded by security.

No bags, backpacks or purses permitted in the pit.

No offensive, vulgar, inappropriate or solicitation signage will be allowed (i.e., no political, religious, or .com, .org, .net signage).

No signs or flags on a stick/pole, etc.

No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards.

No food or drinks.

Throwing of objects is prohibited.

For more information, visit: www.hurricanesports.com/gameday

