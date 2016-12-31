Elmore scores 22 points, leads Marshall over FIU 94-70

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 22 points and had six assists as Marshall rolled to a 94-70 victory over Florida International on Saturday in a Conference USA opener.

Elmore was 7 of 10 from the floor, made four 3-pointers and has scored 20 or more points in eight games. Ajdin Penava added 20 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Thundering Herd (8-6, 1-0). Austin Loop had 14 points and Stevie Browning chipped in 13.

Elmo Stephen and Donte McGill scored 16 points apiece to lead FIU (4-10, 0-1). Michael Kessens added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Thundering Herd opened on a 12-0 run and had a double-digit lead four minutes into the game. FIU closed to 19-17 before Marshall built a 43-27 halftime lead. The Golden Panthers pulled to 55-40 with about 14 minutes left but didn’t get closer.

