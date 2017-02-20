Elliott takes pole, Logano wins the Clash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Elliott has won the Daytona 500 pole for the second consecutive year by nipping Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final qualifying lap.

Elliott turned a lap at 192.872 mph to just edge Earnhardt’s speed of 192.864. Elliott and Earnhardt gave Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet a 1-2 front row for NASCAR’s season-opening race next Sunday.

Elliott is the race’s first repeat pole-winner in 27 years.

The winner of the Clash was Joey Logano, who moved past leaders Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski on the final lap as they were involved in a wreck.

