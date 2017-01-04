Ehlers has 2 goals, Jets beat Lightning 6-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg’s three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Jets, coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Matthew Peca got his first NHL goal for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.