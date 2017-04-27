Dortmund beats Bayern to reach 4th straight German Cup final

MUNICH (AP) — Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot strike gave Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 comeback win over defending champion Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and a spot in the German Cup final for the fourth consecutive season.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund the lead in the 19th minute but Bayern took a 2-1 halftime lead in the semifinal with goals from Javi Martinez and Mats Hummels and missed opportunities to increase the margin.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the equalizer in the 69th before Dembele fired in off the bar in the 74th for the goal that secured Dortmund a spot in the May 27 against Eintracht Frankfurt at Berlin.

Eintracht Frankfurt reached the German Cup final for the first time in 11 years with a win on penalties against Borussia Moenchengladbach the previous night.

