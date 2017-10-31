Dolphins trade Jay Ajayi to Eagles for 4th-round pick

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an official Eagles tweet.

According to the Eagles, Miami’s now-former third-year running back has been traded for a fourth-round pick. Ajayi had his breakout season in 2016 with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

TRADE: #Eagles have acquired RB Jay Ajayi from Miami in exchange for a 2018 4th-round pick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LIepxUbP2B — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2017

Ajayi has failed to replicate his success seven games into Miami’s season. He is averaging 3.4 rushing yards and has yet to see the endzone.

