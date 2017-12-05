Dolphins players visit Plantation Elementary for Computer Science Ed Week

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins player went from the field to the front of a classroom to serve as a principal for the day.

Dolphins CB Alterraun Verner served as the principal of Plantation Elementary School, Tuesday.

He was joined by a few of his teammates. They helped promote the use of science, technology, engineering and math for Computer Science Education Week.

“We feel very strongly about our youth, and it’s just so important to demonstrate and get them going at a young age so they can have goals and something set,” said Verner.

The team also helped distribute nearly 700 books for the students to take home.

