Dolphins players visit Irma victims at Red Cross shelter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With over 300 South Florida residents still seeking refuge from the damage of Hurricane Irma, the Miami Dolphins organization is doing its part to uplift those affected the most.

“That’s better than playing the game. That’s better than everything else that comes with playing football and being a professional athlete is being able to come here,” said Dolphins Guard Isaac Asiata, “and none of these people really know my name. They just know that I play for the Dolphins, and they’re huge Dolphins fans, and I see them light up.”

During the team’s only day off, the Dolphins players, cheerleaders and alumni visited the Red Cross Hurricane Irma shelter, which is assisting Monroe County evacuees.

“I’ve been through this, you know. I’ve seen it firsthand,” said Dolphins Defensive Tackle Vincent Taylor. “Going through this, going through Hurricane Katrina, me and my family, so I know what it’s like to get help from other families and people giving you stuff. You wish you could be in your own house, have your own things, but around this time, you know, you’re looking for as much help as you can.”

While visiting the shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, the players did a little bit of everything, from taking pictures and playing with kids to serving lunch and ice cream.

“It’s humbling to be here, man. A lot of these people don’t have anything. They’ve lost everything,” said Dolphins Wide Receiver Kenny Stills, “and so it’s just nice to be here to put a smile on somebody’s face.”

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has already pledged one million dollars in relief efforts for those displaced by the storm, but what the players brought to their fans at the shelter was priceless.

“We appreciate it, for the cause and destruction that’s been happening,” said Monroe County resident Natasha Briggs. “It’s been tough but fair also. It’s spiritual to see how everybody’s coming together.”

The Dolphins players and cheerleaders involved couldn’t be happier to be giving back to their community, especially in a time of need.

“We’re just here to encourage them, to let them know better days are coming and also to bring smiles to these kids’ faces,” said Dolphins Tight End MarQueis Gray.

