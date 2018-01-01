Dolphins lose to Bills, players ejected in season finale

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins lost their season finale at home against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday.

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake were ejected from the game for engaging in a post-whistle scuffle on the field.

“I regret putting my teammates in a bad spot, you know, I regret putting myself in a bad spot,” said Landry, “but again, you know, I do have a career to protect, and when somebody tries to jeopardize that, I have the right to defend myself, too.”

“At the end of the day, it was definitely stupid on my part just because, at the end of the day, we still had a chance to win that game,” said Drake. “We had scored a touchdown; it was still playing time in the fourth quarter.”

The Dolphins have failed to make the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons.

“It’s kinda tough, man, not making the playoff, knowing the potential we have in this locker room,” said Dolphins safety Reshad Jones. “It’s just another season I feel like we wasted.”

Coming into this season, the Dolphins were looking to build off their 2016 playoff appearance.

“You know, it sucks ’cause the goal was to get to the playoffs and make a run but, you know, it didn’t happen,” said Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain.

Now, the team has to empty their locker room earlier than expected.

“I think I’m gonna wait on mine. I’m gonna leave it a couple days and let it sit, let it sink in,” said McCain. “It definitely sucks, though.”

Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross expressed his displeasure after his team fell short of their goals.

“You put as much as I put into a team, trying to do all the right things to win — you know, how can you not be disappointed?” said Ross. “I [expletive] hate losing.”

Ross also mentioned that Adam Gase’s job as Dolphins head coach is safe for another season.

