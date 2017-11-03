Dolphins legend Nick Buoniconti helps fight CTE by donating brain

BOSTON (WSVN) – A Miami Dolphins legend became emotional as he made the decision to donate his brain to science.

Nick Buoniconti is one of the greatest players in NFL history. Now he’s helping doctors by donating his brain to help them get the answers they need to fight a deadly brain disease.

During his heyday, Buoniconti was a leader of the Miami Dolphins defense, but on Friday, he’s leading the charge for the cure for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“This is not easy. It’s difficult. I’m not half the man I used to be,” Buoniconti said through tears.

He’s pledged to donate his brain to Boston University in support of research so doctors can study the long-term effects of repeated hits to the head.

“I don’t do this for myself. I do it for the thousands of others who will follow me,” he said.

The former Dolphin and Patriot made the announcement on Friday in Boston, the home of the country’s leading brain bank for the study of degenerative brain disease linked to head trauma.

Buoniconti said he would also like help from President Donald Trump. “Ask the president to please support the CTE program,” Buoniconti said.

CTE has been found in more than 100 former NFL players, as well as dozens who have played football in high school and college.

