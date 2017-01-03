Dolphins’ Joseph drawing interest as head coaching candidate

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is drawing interest around the NFL as a head coaching candidate.

Teams have asked the Dolphins for permission to speak with Joseph, coach Adam Gase said Monday. At least six teams are in the market for a new coach.

Joseph is drawing attention even though Miami (10-6) allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards during the regular season. Joseph, who is in his first season with the Dolphins, dealt with a wave of injuries and helped them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Miami plays at Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs Sunday. Gase said he’ll leave to Joseph the timing of any job interviews.

Joseph is in his 12th year as an NFL assistant.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.