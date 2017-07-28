Dolphins’ Jason Taylor prepares for Hall of Fame ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Hall of Fame ceremony is less than a week away for former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor.

Taylor, who recorded a career total 139 sacks, 578 tackles and 40 forced fumbles, has begun preparing for the big day.

“There’s already roads being blocked off, tents up everywhere, big banners with our faces,” said Taylor. “I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is next week. I gotta start practicing the speech again.'”

Taylor is the 10th Dolphin to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

