Dolphins investigate incriminating Facebook video of O-line coach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are dealing with a scandal, which appears to involve the team’s offensive line coach, Chris Foerster.

In a Facebook video, a man believed to be Foerster, snorts white powder through a rolled up $20 bill, saying he’s about to go into a meeting.

In a late-night statement to several news organization, including The Miami Herald, ESPN and The Washington Post — the Dolphins say “We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.