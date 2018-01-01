Dolphins’ Drake says throwing helmet was stupid

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake says it was stupid for him to throw a helmet and get tossed from his team’s season finale, and he’s bracing for a possible fine or other punishment from the NFL.

Drake and teammate Jarvis Landry were ejected following a brawl in the final minutes of Miami’s 22-16 loss to Buffalo.

Drake became involved in a wrestling match in the bottom of a pile, and when Bills defensive end Ryan Davis’ helmet came off, Drake picked it up and threw it 20 yards.

“Whoever’s helmet it was, I grabbed it and in the heat of the moment I was like, `Well, if I’m going to go out, I guess this is how I’m going to go out,”‘ Drake said Monday.

In retrospect, not smart, he said. Landry had just scored a touchdown to put the Bills ahead 22-9 with 6:21 left.

“It was definitely stupid on my part. We still had a chance to win the game,” Drake said. “I let the situation get the best of me. Who knows where the helmet could have landed. I put people at risk.”

Landry also acknowledged the ejections hurt Miami’s comeback bid.

In the wake of the melee, the referee initially said the Bills’ No. 64 — Richie Incognito — was ejected, and then corrected that to the Dolphins’ No. 64 — Jake Brendel.

Eventually it was determined neither was involved, but both teams received multiple penalties.

Drake attributed the brawl in part to bad blood resulting from the teams playing each other twice in a 15-day span.

The disqualifications could lead to fines from the league, or even suspensions to begin next season.

“They’re going to make that decision based on the actions I made,” Drake said, “and I’m ready to face the repercussions. That’s part of being a man.”

