Miami Dolphins hold 7th annual Cancer Challenge with est. 4,000 participants

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is set to kick off with an estimated 4,000 participants this year.

Going into its seventh year, Saturday’s event is expected to see the largest turnout of participants, all working to raise money for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

There are a total of five bike routes in South Florida, ranging from 14 miles to as far as 100 miles. There is also a 5K run/walk available. Also, for the first time, there will be a youth ride and a you walk for teens.

All bike routes and the 5K end at Hard Rock Stadium, where there will be a finish line celebration concert featuring the Counting Crows.

The event has raised $16.5 million dollars since its beginning. It is also the largest fundraiser in the NFL.

“Cancer is something that affects everybody,” said Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel. “Family, friends — themselves — so we want to have one of the world’s best cancer centers right here in Miami.”

Former Dolphins cheerleader Carla Hill is one of the many who will be running today. Hill is a cancer survivor, now cancer-free for a decade.

“Sylvester is known for their research and that was really important to me, because I know that they’re working on tough cases all day, every day– like mine,” Hill said.

“For me, personally, I just went through a bout of cancer a little under two years ago,” said one participant. “To see the Dolphins step up and do this for cancer research is amazing.

The event is also bringing about a few road closures. Areas affected include:

Pine Island Road (Douglas Road/Northwest 37th Avenue) from Southwest 30th Street to Taft Street.

Taft Street from Pine Island Road to Palm Avenue.

Palm Avenue from Taft Street to Northwest 199th Street.

Palm Avenue from Miramar Parkway to Northwest 199th Street.

Northwest 199th Street from Palm Avenue to Hard Rock Stadium.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.