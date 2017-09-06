Dolphins-Bucs to play canceled season opener during Week 11

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins home and season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been rescheduled for Week 11, where both teams share a Bye week.
According to the NFL and Miami Dolphins, the game will be played on Nov. 19, where both the Dolphins and Bucs would have otherwise had their off-week for rest. This news comes on the heels of Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on South Florida.
The game was originally canceled, Tuesday, the NFL announced, but they had not announced a rescheduled date or if the game would have been played at a neutral site.
