Dolphins-Bucs to play canceled season opener during Week 11

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins home and season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been rescheduled for Week 11, where both teams share a Bye week.

According to the NFL and Miami Dolphins, the game will be played on Nov. 19, where both the Dolphins and Bucs would have otherwise had their off-week for rest. This news comes on the heels of Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on South Florida.

No Dolphins game this weekend. Postponed to Week 11. pic.twitter.com/VmhmBxG5MP — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 6, 2017

The game was originally canceled, Tuesday, the NFL announced, but they had not announced a rescheduled date or if the game would have been played at a neutral site.

