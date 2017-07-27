Dolphins begin first day of 2017 training camp

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins opened up their training camp, Thursday, just one season after making the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Head Coach Adam Gase led the team through early morning drills, which showcased quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Dropping into the backfield on a knee, he said he is feeling great.

Those on the field wore jerseys and helmets during the 8:25 a.m. practice, and every player was accounted for.

There was a different air surrounding day one of camp, an air full of renewed expectations after falling short during their AFC Wild Card game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Expectations are up,” said Tannehill. “That’s what you want. You want to be putting that pressure on yourself. I think we have the right people in this building to do what we need to do. The mindset is right. Now, it’s a matter of establishing practice habits, going out, challenging each other every day.”

However, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said he isn’t ready to talk about expectations.

“Expectations? I’m not ready to talk about those just yet,” he said. “We gotta get into the season first. Maybe after we get our third preseason game, that’s where we get a true sense of what we have in some sense.”

