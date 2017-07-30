Dbacks’ Ray on 7-day concussion list after being hit in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have put All-Star lefty Robbie Ray on the seven-day concussion disabled list, a day after he was hit in the head by a line drive in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ray was in the clubhouse Saturday before Arizona played at Busch Stadium.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ray had symptoms of a concussion, but that his cognitive testing and balance were good. Ray will remain with the Diamondbacks for the remainder of the road trip and be examined by the club’s training staff and medical team on a daily basis.

“We saw Robbie today,” Lovullo said. “He came into the clubhouse and he looked really good. Obviously, the wound was repaired with a couple staples in his head. He just said he felt a little bit sore. So everything is trending towards a very positive outcome and we’re very thankful for that.”

Ray is 9-5 with a 3.11 ERA in 20 starts. He left Friday night’s game in the second inning after being struck by a line drive from rookie Luke Voit.

Ray issued a statement via his Twitter account.

“I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for all of the well wishes and prayers — your support has meant so much to my wife and me,” Ray wrote. “I am still recovering, but feeling much better already.”

