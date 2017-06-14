Dantas scores career-high 22, Dream beats Storm 91-86 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Damiris Dantas had a career-high 22 points, Bria Holmes scored nine of her 15 points in overtime and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 91-86 on Tuesday night.

Holmes grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled with 6.6 seconds left and hit 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to 87-84. Atlanta elected to foul with 5.5 seconds left and Noelle Quinn made two free throws to pull to 87-86. But Seattle was called for a clear-path foul and Atlanta made four straight free throws to seal it.

Tiffany Hayes added 14 points for Atlanta (5-4), and Layshia Clarendon fouled out with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Seattle trailed by nine points with four minutes to go in regulation but the Storm closed on a 12-3 run. Seattle had the final possession of regulation but Jewell Loyd’s contested 3-pointer didn’t hit the rim.

Loyd hit 14 of 16 free throws and scored 27 points for Seattle (5-5). Breanna Stewart added 16 points as all five Storm starters finished in double figures.

