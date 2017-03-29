Dad shames son over bad grades with signs at NBA games

(WSVN) - A father’s sign at a basketball game stole the show on national television.

The man used his great seats to capture the attention of TV cameras, holding up a sign that read, “Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. Love, Dad.”

The sign included a crying face emoji, and turned plenty of heads at the Cleveland Cavaliers – Charlotte Hornets game Friday.

The Hornets mascot even got in on the fun, offering to help Thomas with a sign of his own, saying, “Thomas, when is your next report card? Call me. I can help. Love, Hugo.”

But that wasn’t the last appearance for dad, who apparently decided not to take his son on a basketball game road trip. He appeared on TV once more at Sunday’s Houston Rockets – OKC Thunder game. This time, he was equipped with a new sign: “Thomas can you hear me now? STUDENT then ATHLETE son. In that order. Love, Dad.”

The unidentified father received resounding praise on Twitter for his “tough love” trolling.

