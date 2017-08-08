Cutler completes first practice with Dolphins

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Quarterback Jay Cutler, the newest member of the Miami Dolphins, practiced for the first time, Tuesday.

Cutler was seen alongside QB Matt Moore taking reps under center and going through drills. However, just because Cutler practiced doesn’t mean he’ll play any time soon.

The Dolphins have said the former Chicago Bears QB will be on the sidelines for the Dolphins’ first preseason game versus the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday night.

Cutler and Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase aren’t strangers, as they worked together in Chicago in 2015.

Tuesday’s practice was the first for the 12-year NFL veteran since November 2016. “You know, it’s kind of a crash course if you already took the course before,” said Cutler after practice. “This group works really hard. It makes it easy on the quarterbacks, the way receivers, running backs and offensive line works. It’s a fun group. It’s good being back out.”

Gase said Cutler’s practice went well, also. “He said he felt good. You know, he’s not going to sugarcoat anything with me, so it was good that he felt right back in it.”

Cutler’s new teammates have begun developing respect with the new QB, including star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. “We definitely have the ultimate respect for him,” said Suh. “I don’t like any quarterbacks, but he was one guy that I definitely had respect for because he took hits and never cried, never complained. Just got up and went to the next play.”

Cutler said he hopes to be ready for the Dolphins’ second preseason game, which is at home versus the Baltimore Ravens, on Aug. 17.

