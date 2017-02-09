Costas steps down from NBC Olympics coverage

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WSVN) — A voice heard for decades during Olympics coverage will be stepping away from his hosting duties.

According to USA Today, Bob Costas will hand the torch to Mike Tirico during NBC Sports’ coverage of the upcoming Olympics. He revealed this decision on a morning show, Thursday.

“I am going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics,” Costas said during the morning show.

Tirico is no stranger to broadcasting from the booth, however, as he became a commentator during Sunday Night Football games this past NFL season.

Costas began hosting Olympics coverage in 1988.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.