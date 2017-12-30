Chinese artists carve massive sculpture to celebrate return of Olympics

HARBIN, China (WSVN) — Artists in China have carved out an Olympic-worthy snow sculpture in celebration of the return of the Olympic games to Beijing in 2022.

The sculpture spans more than 900 feet in the city of Harbin.

The massive creation depicts a downhill skier with wings on her back.

It took 500 craftsmen and more than 2 million cubic feet of artificial snow to make the masterpiece.

The sculpture is part of the 30th International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition.

