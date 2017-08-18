Celtics to retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34 during their Feb. 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The longtime Celtics forward will be the 22nd player so honored — the first since 2003.

Pierce was drafted by Boston in 1998 and played 15 seasons for the Celtics. Only John Havlicek played longer in a Celtics uniform. Pierce helped the team win its NBA-record 17th title in 2008 and was named the finals MVP.

Pierce is the franchise leader in three-point field goals, free throws and steals and is the Celtics’ No. 2 career scorer with 24,021 points. His number has already been retired by the University of Kansas.

