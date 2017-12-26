Canes prepare for Orange Bowl against Wisconsin

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wisconsin Badgers are in town to face the Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl, Saturday night, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tuesday morning, the Canes practiced at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, which will be their workout site for the rest of the week. The Badgers will be practicing at Barry University in Miami Shores.

The Canes are staying at the Westin Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood until the game.

“If anybody gets bored, they’ll go out the backyard and hang out at the beach,” said Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt. “So I want the guys to have a good time, but we know that everything’s geared towards winning the bowl game.”

“Definitely gonna be a good week for us. We’re just gonna stay focused on the game and make sure we still have a little bit of fun, too,” said Hurricanes offensive lineman KC McDermott.

The Canes have the unusual advantage of playing the Orange Bowl game on their home field. UM went 7-0 at Hard Rock Stadium during the regular season.

“I hope it’s home field advantage,” said Richt. “No, I think our fans are gonna come out in big numbers, and it’s gonna feel like home ’cause it is home for us.”

No. 6 ranked Wisconsin has won three consecutive bowl games.

“How can I speak on what their home field advantage would be in a bowl game? We don’t know, right?” said Badgers head coach Paul Chryst. “We just know we’re playing against a really good team, and we’re excited to be here, and I want the players to enjoy the time, but most of all be ready and play our best game.”

The Badgers are 6.5-point favorites over the Canes.

The Orange Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m., Saturday.

