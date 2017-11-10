Canes fans hopeful of win against Notre Dame

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A major matchup between the University of Miami and Notre Dame is just one day away, and Canes fans are hoping their team will demolish.

The stakes will be high when the Fighting Irish come to South Florida, which hasn’t happened since 1989. ESPN’s College GameDay is all set for Saturday’s game.

Crews were working on the ESPN show’s set Thursday morning at the Coral Gables UM campus.

UM students and GameDay guests are pumped up about the game. “This is a beautiful campus. I know that the students are really excited about the way their team is playing, so this is an opportunity to come out and showcase it,” said Rece Davis with ESPN College GameDay, “Maybe rock a turnover chain or two and have some fun.”

Fans also stocked up on Canes gear as the excitement continues to grow by the minute.

Talia Boinagin, a UM law student, doesn’t believe Notre Dame will break UM’s streak. “I have a ton of confidence in the Canes. We’ve been having a great season, and I really think we have a good chance,” she said.

