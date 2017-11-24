Canes fans hold out for next game after loss to Pittsburgh

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - After the Miami Hurricane’s disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers, fans of the local team are hoping the team will redeem themselves next time.

Fans filled Twin Peaks bar in Pembroke Pines to watch their Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh, but unfortunately, the game would not go the way they anticipated.

“All of the hard games including Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, we’ve come through,” said David Trujillo.

Fans came out and made sure not to miss a second of the action.

“The atmosphere is just going to be crazy. [I] come down here just for all the games,” said Danny Hernandez, who drove to South Florida for the match.

“We’ve been out here since 10 a.m., we opened this place up, and we’re planning on closing it down,” said Jessica Balboa.

Fans clad in orange and green cheered as the game went on. Some wore homemade turnover chains.

“We went to Michael’s and bought all the jewels and all that stuff and just built it,” said Canes fan Jimmy Duke.

However, the loss came hard for fans. “We weren’t supposed to lose to Pitt, but we did,” Balboa said. “But oh well, we’re gonna beat Clemson next week!”

The Hurricanes will make their first ACC championship game appearance against the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 2.

