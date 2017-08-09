‘Canes continue camp, prepare for first scrimmage

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The ‘Canes continued training camp on campus, Wednesday.

The coach said he will not name a starting quarterback until after the second scrimmage.

Freshmen and N’Kosi Perry were not allowed to talk to the media, so the receivers talked about him.

“Yeah, it’s early, but I feel like he’s getting a feel for the system, and he’s becoming more comfortable with it,” said Ahmmon Richards. “There’s a learning curve at some point, but I feel like he’s past that.”

“He knew he was gonna come in here with a chance to start, and, you know, he took that in his mind, and he took that preparation well,” said Braxton Berrios.

CanesFest and UM scrimmage are coming up this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

