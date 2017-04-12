Camping World becomes new sponsor of Russell Athletic Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Russell Athletic Bowl will now be known as the Camping World Bowl.

Florida Citrus Sports and Camping World announced the change Tuesday. Camping World, the nation’s largest RV retailer, has signed a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor of the postseason bowl game.

The game, which is played at Camping World Stadium, will continue to pit top-tier teams from the ACC and Big 12 in late December. The Miami Hurricanes played in West Virginia in last year’s Russell Athletic Bowl.

Russell Athletic had been the title sponsor of the game since 2012. Camping World, which bought the naming rights of the stadium last year, is also the title sponsor of Orlando’s season-opening neutral-site college football game, Camping World Kickoff.

