Bucs hold off Panthers 17-16, finish with winning record

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw for 202 yards and one touchdown Sunday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke up Cam Newton’s two-point conversion throw in the closing seconds to hold off the Carolina Panthers for a 17-16 victory Sunday and their first winning season in six years.

Winston threw a 10-yard pass to Mike Evans to snap a fourth-quarter tie and became the first player in NFL history to start his career with consecutive 4,000-yard seasons.

But the Bucs (9-7), still in contention for a wild-card playoff berth, left Raymond James Stadium still needing lots of help to secure their first postseason berth since 2007.

