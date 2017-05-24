Bour’s four hits helps Marlins hold off Athletics 11-9

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marlins manager Don Mattingly was clearly pleased after his ballclub’s best offensive output of the season. He was hardly in a mood to celebrate.

Having watched Miami nearly blow a five-run lead in the ninth inning, Miami’s second-year skipper seemed more concerned than anything else.

“You’re not going to be able to win like this. I don’t care who you are,” Mattingly said after Miami’s 11-9 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. “You’re not going to go out and score 10, 11 on a consistent basis. You’re going to do that every once in a while so we’re going to have to be better than that for sure, and I think we are.”

Justin Bour matched his career high with four hits including his fourth home run in five games while Giancarlo Stanton and Dee Gordon had three hits each on a night when every Miami player had at least one by the third inning.

Three other Marlins had two hits apiece while Ichiro Suzuki added a two-run single in his return to the starting lineup.

“It’s very easy to become complacent if you go out there and score a lot of runs, but the team did a great job,” Bour said. “Everybody one through nine continued to take good at-bats, getting on base for everyone and it worked out well for us.”

Miami entered the day with the second-worst record in the majors having dropped 14 of 17 before getting a season-high 19 hits against Oakland in the first meeting between the two clubs since 2014.

Yonder Alonso hit his 13th home run of the season for the A’s, but left with a bruised right hand after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth. Ryon Healy and Rajai Davis also homered for Oakland.

Jose Urena (2-2) pitched five uneven innings for his first career interleague win in 10 appearances. The Miami right-hander allowed six runs over five innings, raising his ERA from 1.91 to 3.08.

Jesse Hahn (1-4) took the loss and left the game in the third inning with a triceps strain. He pitched just two innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out two. He gave up a single to Christian Yelich in the third then left after a visit to the mound by the Oakland trainer.

The A’s scored three times in the ninth and had the tying runner at the plate with two outs before AJ Ramos struck out Stephen Vogt.

“It was a strange game,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “One point in time, we were just trying to figure out how to get through the game and not use any of our main guys and next thing you know we’re back in the game.”

STANTON MOVES UP

Normally Miami’s cleanup hitter, Stanton was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order for only the second time in his career. The Marlins’ slugger had an RBI single in the first, struck out in his next two at-bats then singled in the sixth and eighth.

URENA’S ROUGH NIGHT

Urena had allowed only seven runs all season before nearly doubling that against the A’s. Healy’s home run was the big blow but he was also hurt by two walks and a hit batter — two of which scored. “It’s kind of controlled madness in a sense,” Mattingly said. “He’s all over the place with the fastball at times but he’s going to keep coming at you.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Wei-Yin Chen received a platelet-rich plasma treatment before the game. The left-hander has been out since early May with arm fatigue. . RHP David Phelps was placed on the bereavement list and is expected to rejoin the team Friday. . Reliever Drew Steckenrider was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. . RHP Junichi Tazawa (rib cage inflammation) is scheduled to throw a bullpen this weekend.

Athletics: X-rays taken on Alonso’s hand were negative. … LHP Sean Doolittle (shoulder strain) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen Wednesday. If all goes well, the former closer could face hitters in his next outing. … RHP Ryan Dull continues to be bothered by soreness in his right knee.

UP NEXT

Miami right-hander Edinson Volquez (0-6) pitches the finale of this two-game series Wednesday afternoon while Oakland counters with right-hander Sonny Gray (1-1). Gray is attempting to win consecutive starts for the first time since April 2016.

