Beckham nears approval for MLS team

MIAMI (WSVN) - David Beckham’s dream of bringing a Major League Soccer team to South Florida is close to becoming a reality.

Major League Soccer held owners meetings in Chicago, Wednesday.

The MLS All-Star game will also be held in Chicago, Wednesday night.

Beckham hopes to get final approval from the existing owners to move forward with his franchise.

Beckham addressed the group himself.

The owners met for six hours but have not made an announcement.

Commissioner Don Garber is supposed to hold a news conference at 7 p.m.

Beckham’s group acquired nine acres of land in Overtown to build a privately-funded 25,000-seat stadium.

If the owners approve Beckham’s plans, he wants to start playing at the stadium in 2020.

Beckham is three and a half years into this process.

Now, he’s at the finish line.

He’s already been working with a marketing firm on a team name, colors and logo.

