Barcelona brings in Dembele to try to replace Neymar

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is signing Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in a deal that could reach 147 million (about $173 million).

Barcelona said on Friday the 20-year-old Dembele will be officially introduced after undergoing a physical and signing his contract on Monday.

The club will pay 105 million euros ($124 million) plus possible add-ons that could reach 40 percent of the fixed transfer fee.

Dembele’s contract will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($472 million).

Barcelona is bringing in Dembele to try to boost its attack following the departure of Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer worth more than 220 million euros (about $260 million) just before the start of the season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.