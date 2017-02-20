Atlanta Braves player speaks out on West Miami-Dade crash

NEAR ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — An Atlanta Braves player is speaking out for the first time on a crash in West Miami-Dade that sent his wife and children to the hospital, last month.

New Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez introduced himself to his new teammates near Orlando this weekend while wearing an arm sling.

On Jan. 28, he was driving near Southwest 99th Street and Coral Way with his wife and two young sons when, officials said, a stolen police car plowed into his SUV.

Rodriguez’s wife suffered several broken bones, and the children were hospitalized as well.

But Rodriguez says he’s grateful. “I’m here. My wife and my kids are alive. I get to kiss them and say good night to them, and I still love them every day,” he said, “so, for that, I’m just grateful and blessed. I mean, it’s hard to look at any of the negative or the bad stuff with that still being a factor.”

The person driving the stolen police car was killed in the crash. As for Rodriguez, he suffered multiple injuries. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of this season.

