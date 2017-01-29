Atlanta Braves confirm player, family involved in West Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A professional baseball player and his family were riding in the SUV that, police said, was hit by the driver of a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser in West Miami-Dade, 7News has learned.

The Atlanta Braves have confirmed one of the team’s new players, Miami native and infielder Sean John Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were inside the black Chevy Suburban that was T-boned by the cruiser, near Southwest 99th Street and Coral Way, in West Miami-Dade, Saturday, at around 1:45 p.m.

Team officials said Rodriguez, 31, was behind the wheel of the SUV. He was not hurt.

Giselle and the children, ages 8 and 2, were taken to area hospitals in serious but stable condition. On Sunday, Giselle is listed in fair condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center, and her children remain in serious but stable condition at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Police said the man inside the cruiser, who did not survive, had just stolen it from one of its officers near Southwest 16th Street and 107th Avenue when he lost control, sideswiped a Honda Civic going in the opposite direction and then struck the Suburban with the Rodriguez family inside. The cruiser then burst into flames.

Investigators said police had responded to a suspicious incident moments before the three-vehicle crash. “As the officers were conducting the investigation, an unknown subject had entered one of the police cars and had fled in an unknown direction,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Dan Ferrin.

Sources told 7News the ordeal began inside a nearby Natural Chicken Grill restaurant. Surveillance video shows diners leaving behind a large black bag on a table. After concerned employees called police, an officer is seen examining the bag, and it was at that moment when, sources said, the cruiser was swiped.

Pablo, a good Samaritan who witnessed the collision, said he approached the Suburban to render aid to the family. “We opened the door. I took the first child out of the car, put her on the floor, ’cause I wanted to get everybody out,” he said.

Rodriguez, 31, went to Coral Park High School and played the last two years for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed with the Braves this off season in November.

The Braves released a statement that reads, “We are aware that Braves player Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a very serious car accident Saturday night in Miami, Fla. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean’s family as they look to recover.”

