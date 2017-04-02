Athletes compete for children’s charities at 10th South Beach Triathlon

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Athletes’ endurance was put to the test for a good cause during the 10th annual Life Time Tri South Beach Triathlon, Sunday.

Competitors swam through the ocean, biked through the streets and ran through the sand — all in the name of charity.

Proceeds from the race benefit children in terms of relief and cancer research.

Organizers said athletes traveled from more than 30 states and 31 countries to take part in the event. “It’s obviously the setting. It’s the only endurance event here on the Beach,” said organizer Scott Hutmacher. “All of these athletes racing through the palm trees, racing throught the Art Deco District, running up and down the boardwalk, crossing the causeways, it’s really the most unique event in all of South Florida.”

The South Beach Triathlon has raised more than $1.5 million dollars for charity.

