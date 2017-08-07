Aspiring dancers audition for spot on Miami Heat dance team

Multiple people came out in order to try out for a sport on the hottest dance team in basketball.

Dozens of dancers gathered at the American Airlines Arena, Sunday, to show off their moves for the upcoming NBA season.

“Today is going to be a very long day,” said Natalia Gonzalez, the Heat Dancer manager. “The girls can expect three rounds, all different styles. I’m going to ask to see a cross-the-floor combination, some free-style and then I also have a guest choreographer coming in — Susy Garcia — who will be teaching her specialty which is hip-hop.”

Dozens of young women and one young man tried out for a spot over the weekend.

“It feels good to be here, I’m very excited to be here,” said contestant Reynel Reynaldo. “I’ve been wanting to do this for the last five and half years. I love this team, I love Miami, I’m from the 305.”

There will be three elimination rounds — each with different dance styles. Veterans say the process is tough — but making the team is all worth it.

“Being a heat dancer is amazing, I get to be part of an amazing organization,” said Heat dancer Jessenia Marrero. “I dance for the whole arena, and the feeling, the rush — it’s amazing. The best part is to do what I love everyday.”

Around 40 girls were selected to move on to a four-day boot camp that will begin this week. The final squad will be selected Friday.

